World Cup Qualifier USA Vs Jamaica: Support USMNT Soccer Youtubers

If you've been on Crooks and Liars long enough you know we've been big supporters of the women's and men's US national soccer teams.

The women have been amazing, winning two World Cups. I am a true fanboy.

However, 2018 was a very difficult year for the USMNT, as they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in decades

Pete Douthit and Fillipo Silva (Tactical Manager TV) do an exceptional job of covering every player, every coaching decision, and every game on Youtube.

If you watch any of the October WCQ's starting Thursday (Thursday on ESPN vs Jamaica at 4:30 PM PT) you can then check out their channels for live streams directly afterward for immediate reactions as well as complete analysis in the coming days.

Here are their channels so please subscribe if you are a USA soccer fan.

https://www.youtube.com/c/11Yanks

https://www.youtube.com/c/TacticalManagerTV

Thankfully, the United States along with MLS youth academies has been developing some really great young talent that's breaking through in Europe and now on the USMNT national team. Coach Gregg Berhalter is under intense scrutiny after having a terrible first window of games in September that only brought back five out of a possible nine points in the first three games.

I also enjoy Hercules Gomez on ESPN's Futbol America twice a week on ESPN+ and Andrew Gundling and JJ Devaney's Caught Off Sides podcast.

