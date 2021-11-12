USA Vs Mexico World Cup Qualifier

There's nothing as intense as the US's derby game vs Mexico.
By John AmatoNovember 12, 2021

Tonight the USA Men's National Soccer team plays its biggest rival game against El Tri, or better known to non-soccer fans as Mexico in an important World Cup Qualifier.

Starsandstripesfc at SB Nation writes, "USA vs. Mexico is the biggest soccer match on this continent. Many call it the Super Bowl of North American soccer."

It's a home game for the U.S. in Cincinnati and that gives us our best chance for a win.

The United States is in second place so far in CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, three points behind Mexico and if we win we'd be tied in points, with goal differential being the decider for first place.

After the disaster of 2017, the pressure is high to make the World Cup on our young team.

We are still missing two of our best players, Gio Reyna and Sergino Dest due to injury and Christian Pulisic's minutes will be limited as he just got back from a severe ankle problem.

You can watch the game on ESPN2 at 6PM PST 9PM EST

Tactical Manager does a WatchaLong Live during the game here.

After the match you can get instant reactions and analysis from my friend Pete Douthit along with Tac at 11 Yanks on Youtube right after the game.

Discussion

