Trump Claims He's Vetting Every Person Who Comes To See World Cup In US

During another moronic Oval Office presser, Demented Donald claimed Marco Rubio is properly vetting every soccer fan that travels from around the world to come to the US to see World Cup games here in 2026.

TRUMP: Secretary Rubio's team at the State Department has worked tirelessly with the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that soccer fans from all around the world are properly vetted and able to come to the United States next summer easily. Before I took office, it would often take a year to get a travel visa, but because of the administration's hard work, now in more than 80 percent of the world. Think of that. The wait time for a visa is 60 days or less.

Futbol (Soccer in the US) is the most popular sport in the world, and the World Cup is the most-watched sporting event worldwide.

How could Rubio possibly vet hundreds of thousands of people coming into the country in a way to appease Stephen Miller's xenophobic pogroms against migrants?

It wouldn't surprise me if World Cup events in Canada and Mexico have many more people coming to their countries because they'd feel safe from being beaten up, detained, and deported to another country by rogue ICE agents while they try to support their country's team.

