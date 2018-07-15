Trump Congratulates Putin On World Cup After France Wins Event

Donald Trump offered "congratulations" to Russian President Vladimir Putin for "one of the best ever" World Cup tournaments on Sunday.

Minutes after France won the 2018 World Cup event, Trump tweeted out congratulations to the winning country, but exerted much more energy praising the Russian president.

"Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup. Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament -- one of the best ever!" Trump wrote.

Trump's tweet comes a day before the American president is scheduled on Monday to meet with Putin. Earlier on Sunday, Trump suggested that the European Union -- and not Russia -- was a "foe" of the United States.