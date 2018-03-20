Trump Congratulates Putin On His Big Election 'Win'

The international community including the United States has confirmed they believe Vladimir Putin used nerve gas on British soil (Salisbury) to kill a Russian double agent and his daughter. This was not mentioned in the call between Trump and Putin today. BBC confirms that.

That Putin-Trump call in the Kremlin's words. "Donald Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin on winning the presidential election." No mention of Salisbury https://t.co/RYDDRNKLiS — Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) March 20, 2018

Putin's "opponents" in Russia and even when in exile seem to have a habit of dying unexpectedly.

And "elections" in Russia need quotation marks around them because not only is running against Putin a death sentence but he "allegedly" stuffs ballot boxes.

Donnie loves him. And will be meeting with him personally to discuss ending the arms race, which we will win. Bigly. Or something.

SO-CALLED PRESIDENT TRUMP: I had a call with President Putin and congratulated him on the victory, his electoral victory. The call had to do also with the fact that we will probably get together in the not-too-distant future so that we can discuss arms, we could discuss the arms race. As you know, he made a statement that being in an arms race is not a great thing. That was right after the election one of the first statements he made. And we are spending $700 billion this year on our military, and a lot of it is that we are going to remain stronger than any other nation in the world, by far. We had a very good call, and I suspect that we'll probably be meeting in the not-too-distant future to discuss the arms race, which is getting out of control. But we will never allow anybody to have anything even close to what we had. And, also to discuss Ukraine and Syria and North Korea and various other things. So I think probably we'll be seeing President Putin in the not-too-distant future.

So basically after all @BorisJohnson's comments of the last fortnight, President Trump just phoned President Putin up, said "Congratulations!", and "Let's meet up!"

You're the puppet, Donnie.

Update: Senator John McCain just released a statement scolding Trump, saying in part, “An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections.”

Amen to that.