Forever Traitor Trump AGAIN Gives His Undying Love To Putin

Trump, once a traitor always a traitor. Even when the West is obviously dealing with a brink of war situation.
By John AmatoFebruary 14, 2022

During one of Bill Reilly's ongoing interviews with Donald Trump, the former guy praised Putin incessantly while attacking President Biden, even as Russia continues in engaging in hostilities towards Ukraine.

This is the first time in history a former president bashed the sitting president when there's a foreign policy conflict overseas.

O'Reilly explained to their audience that "Russia hacks us, tries to interfere in our elections, they give us a hard time."

"Was there anything worthy about him," O'Reilly oddly asked.

Trump couldn't wait to respond.

"I think he has a great way. He's a leader. He's sharp. He's at the top of his game." Trump said with love in his eyes.

He continued, "Our guy was never at the top of his game. You could go back 30 years ago, he wasn't at the top of his game."

Trump claimed Biden couldn't answer a single question at the 2020 debates which is another BIG Lie. Everyone including his supporters said Trump lost in the debates.

After Trump bashed VP Harris, Trump lovingly said, "Putin is tough, smarty and funny, he's sort of a comedian,"

Biden was so on top of his game that he beat Trump by almost 8 million votes in the 2020 general election.

Being impeached twice and trying to lead a coup against a duly elected president hasn't stopped Trump's continual treasonous actions.

Trump, once a traitor always a traitor.

Discussion

