Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

President Biden Gives CNN Reporter A Piece Of His Mind

As President Biden wrapped up his press conference in Geneva after meeting with Putin, CNN's Kaitlan Collins tried to put words in the president's mouth, which POTUS did not let go without a response.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

As President Biden wrapped up his press conference in Geneva after meeting with Putin, CNN's Kaitlan Collins tried to put words in the president's mouth, which POTUS did not let go without a response.

"Why are you so confident he'll change his behavior Mr. President?" Collins asked.

"I'm not confident he's gonna change behavior!" Biden shot back. "What in the hell, What you do all the time?"

"When did I say I was confident?"

"You said in six months you would be able to determine that," Collins replied.

"What I said was -- Let's get it straight, I said was, I said what will change their behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them and diminishes their standing in the world," Biden clarified. "I'm not confident of anything. I'm just stating a fact."

Collins pressed on: "But given his past behavior has not changed and in that press conference after sitting down with you for several hours, he denied any involvement in cyber attacks, he downplayed human rights abuses, he refused to say Alexei Navalny's name. So how does that add up to a constructive meeting as president?"

Biden snapped, "If you don't understand that you're in the wrong business..."

President Biden never said he was confident that Putin would ever change his behavior, but only that Russia's actions will determine how America and their partners respond.

UPDATE: A few minutes later as he was about to board Air Force One, the president apologized for being "short" and a "wise guy" about how he handled that question.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team