Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“Hold my Diet Coke"
By TengrainMarch 18, 2026

Above, Q-Feel performs their 1982 Eurovision entry, Dancing in Heaven. on this date in 1965, Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov leaves his spacecraft Voskhod 2 for 12 minutes and becomes the first person to conduct a spacewalk! Mankind once aspired to great things, not just blowing-up stuff.

Left Jabs tells us who the dope is in Iran's rope-a-dope.

Michael in Norfolk says that Prznint Stupid cannot spin his way out of this mess.

Electoral-Vote: "A Tale, Told by an Idiot, Full of Sound and Fury, Signifying Nothing, Part II: Cuba"

Dave Dubai's Freedom Rant presents, "Winning."

Bonus Track: Back on earth, Colossal shows us that Death Valley is beautiful.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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