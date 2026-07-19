Wisconsin Primary Has Turned Into A Three-Ring Circus

If you haven't been paying attention to Wisconsin's Democratic gubernatorial primary, you've missed a lot. Let me get you caught up.

The Democratic primary started with a field of eight candidates: Sara Rodriguez, the current Lt. Governor; Mandela Barnes, former Lt. Governor; Francesca Hong, State Representative; Kelda Roys, State Senator; David Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive; Joel Brennan, former head of Greater Milwaukee Commission; Kirk Bangstad, owner of Minoqua Brewing Company; Missy Hughes, former head of Wisconsin Economic Development Commission.

The primary started cordially, with each candidate building their case on why they should be the nominee. Then, when nomination papers were due, Bangstad got disqualified for not having enough signatures. Bangstad took some potshots at the other candidates in a case of sour grapes, but it was nothing serious

Then, as polls were coming up and fundraising deadlines came and went, Hughes dropped out and endorsed Rodriguez. About two weeks ago, Crowley, who never polled above three percent, did the same thing.

Last weekend, without warning, the shitstorm struck. Very late on Sunday, Rodriguez issued a press release stating that she fired her campaign manager with less than a month to go to the primary. It turns out that Rodriguez inadvisably made her campaign manager also the campaign treasurer and compliance officer. It also turned out that this person was messing up big time. She was double-recording donations and not recording expenses. After the dust settled somewhat, instead of having $1.5 million in her campaign chest, Rodriguez had only $30,000 and a stack of unpaid bills.

On Monday, Rodriguez held a press conference to take responsibility by throwing her campaign manager under the bus. She also vowed that she was staying in the race. She even stated that she would be running TV ads next week.

On this past Friday, Rodriguez announced that she was dropping out. Before the end of the day, news broke that Crowley, who had quit, wanted to get back in. Furthermore, he was doing so with the blessing of Governor Tony Evers, who had said that he wasn't going to endorse anyone.

If the gentle reader was wondering what made the primary turn into such a shitshow, it's really rather simple. It's the same battle that has been fought all over the country in recent weeks and months. The voters are tired of the establishment Democrats providing nothing but lip service and not listening to them. However, in Wisconsin, the phrase "hold my beer" is not a punchline; it's a way of life.

The frontrunner throughout the entire primary has been Francesca Hong, who is a card-carrying Democratic Socialist. The person closest behind her is Mandela Barnes, who also has an anti-establishment history. So, now that the establishment's first choice, Rodriguez, is out, and with only a few weeks to the primary, the establishment is starting to panic.

My advice is to stock up on enough popcorn to last until August 11, keep your hands and feet inside the car at all times, and enjoy your ride.