Trump Doesn’t Let Troop Deaths Keep Him From Golfing

Donald Trump’s unnecessary war with Iran has claimed the lives of two more Americans, with a third missing, as I write this on Saturday afternoon.

The New York Times reported about this latest development in President Peace Prize’s war: “The deaths could prompt fierce retaliation, which would come on top of an already intensifying conflict. The United States and Iran expanded the scope and intensity of their attacks overnight, striking critical infrastructure sites that included a power station and water facilities, with no sign of an off-ramp to end the fighting.”

Funny, it was just two weeks ago that Trump declared Iran was “totally defeated militarily.” He made the same claim in April. But maybe Grampa Trump is having trouble remembering which killing spree is which in his “pro-life” administration.

In any event, what we do know is that Trump met the tragic and solemn news – which he is 100% responsible for, given that he started this stupid war – with his usual respect for fallen service members, which is to say none. The Daily Beast reported Saturday, “The military confirmed the deaths on Saturday, as President Donald Trump was visiting his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.”

TDB also noted that, according to U.S. Central Command, the deaths occurred as the result of an “Iranian missile and drone barrage” on Friday. That means that Commander-In-Chief Trump almost certainly learned of the deaths on Friday and went golfing on Saturday anyway.

Trump’s lack of regard for the soldiers’ sacrifice should come as no surprise. Who can forget that Draft Dodger Trump has called fallen troops “suckers” and “losers?

Donald Trump is a disgraceful stain on our country that will take years, maybe decades, to get rid of.