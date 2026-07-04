Trump Admits No End In Sight For War With ‘Totally Defeated’ Iran

Donald Trump, the draft dodger who bungled his way into the unnecessary and unpopular Iran war, made it clear he has no strategy to get us out of it.

Looking like a beached whale that can’t sit up straight, the elderly Trump defended his now four-month-old war that was supposed to last only four to five weeks.

“We were in Vietnam for 19 years (In April, he said 18 years), but we were in Afghanistan for like 10 years. We were in the Korean War forever. I don't even mention World War I and World War II; they're biggies,” President Bone Spurs said.

Regardless, suggesting that his unpopular war won't last a decade or two is hardly reassuring.

“I've been there for four months, and what have I done? I've defeated them militarily. They're totally defeated militarily,” Trump claimed. Two months ago, Trump also claimed that Iran’s military “is totally defeated.” Not surprisingly, CNBC host Joe Kernan did not question the obvious lie.

But Trump revealed his BS in his own next sentences. “They have some missiles left,” he divulged. Then, as he boasted about his own military prowess, he didn’t seem to realize that he also acknowledged that the “totally defeated military” has been able to make military strikes. “I hit ‘em three times last week very hard, because they sent a drone into a ship. I hit ‘em, then they did something else, and I hit ‘em.”

“And we're negotiating, and we'll see whether or not - “ Trump continued. “I think they've agreed to just about everything we need.”

Only Donald Trump could be so dumb as to both claim to have won a war and have no idea when it will end.