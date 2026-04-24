Trump Cites Vietnam, Attacks Reporter Over Shifting Iran War Timeline

Cadet Bone Spurs was none too happy with reporters this Thursday for daring to question his ever shifting timelines for how long his Iran war debacle was going to last.

Trump cites Vietnam vowing ‘no rush’ to make peace with Iran:

President Trump is in no rush to make peace with Iran, he said on Thursday, raising the spectres of Vietnam and Iraq. “We were in Vietnam for 18 years. We were in Iraq for many, many years,” he said at a White House press conference, adding: “I’ve been doing this for six weeks and their military is totally ­defeated. I don’t want to rush myself. “I don’t want to rush it because you guys are trying to make us look as bad as possible. I don’t want to rush it. I want to take my time, we have plenty of time and I want to get a great deal.”

And, as Mediaite reported, he was none too happy with one of the reporters questioning him:

Trump took questions from the press in the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon, with one reporter asking the president to elaborate on the duration of the Iran War, which is now in its eighth week, after his administration initially claimed it would be over within “four to six weeks.” In his response, the president said he “hoped” the timing would have been that brief, but it did not account for the “break” to broker a deal. [...] Nonetheless, the questions about timeline kept rolling in with Jasmine Wright, NOTUS’s White House Correspondent, asking, “Excuse me, what do you say to the American people who question how much longer this will take? Obviously, you know that they are having—” Trump cut Wright off, declaring, “You’re such a disgrace! Did you hear what I just said? Vietnam, how many years was Vietnam?”

Yeah, just what we need -- another Vietnam. So much for no more "dumb wars" or "forever wars."

Here's the full exchange from the clip above, filled with lies from Trump on how things are going:

TRUMP: We've taken out their military. We've hit about 75 percent of our targets. We stopped a little early because they wanted to have some peace. We have a blockade that's 100 percent effective — they're getting no business. And as you know, they're not doing well economically or financially. They want to make a deal. We have been speaking to them. They don't even know who's leading the country. They're in turmoil. So we thought we'd give them a little chance to get some of that resolved. I hope the press are going to be able to write about it accurately, because when you say they're fighting very well — they're not. They've been obliterated. 159 ships were in their Navy. You know how many are at the bottom of the sea? 159. REPORTER: Mr. President, it's been eight weeks that the U.S. has been involved with Iran. You had initially said it would be four to six weeks. TRUMP: I gave them a break. And I want to make the best deal. I could make a deal right now — we've had tremendous success. It would take them 20 years to rebuild. But I don't want that. I want it to be everlasting. I want it where they never have a chance to get a nuclear weapon. I did say four to six weeks, and I was right — at the end of four weeks, their military was decimated. What I'm doing now, I can't tell you. I don't want to put a timetable on it, but it'll go pretty quickly. We'll have the strait opened up. Right now we have it closed — we have total control. Three days ago they came to us and said they would agree to open the strait. All my people were happy, but I said: if we open the strait, they're going to make $500 million a day. I don't want that until they settle this. So I'm the one who kept it closed. It'll open when they make a deal, or something else very positive happens. REPORTER: What do you say to the American people who are questioning how much longer this will take? TRUMP: How many years was Vietnam? I took their military out in the first four weeks. Now we're sitting back and seeing what deal they'll make. If they don't want to make a deal, I'll finish it militarily with the remaining 25 percent of targets. We've hit 78 percent of what we wanted — their manufacturing, missile production, drone production, all of it. I don't want to rush myself. Every story says Trump is under time pressure — I'm not. You know who's under time pressure? They are. Because if they don't get their oil moving, their whole oil infrastructure is going to have a serious problem. They have no place to store it, and if they have to shut it down, something happens underground that renders it in very poor shape — you can recover 50 or 60 percent, but never fully. They have a matter of days before that happens. I'm not under any pressure whatsoever. Our ships are locked and loaded. We have much higher quality equipment than when we first started. And they're coming to us. The problem is they're very disorganized right now.

The problem is we've got an insane person with their hands on the nuclear codes right now, and he could care less how many millions of people he kills before this is over.