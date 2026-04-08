Lying Fox Guest Attacks 'Pearl Clutching' Over 'Alleged War Crimes'

Fox guest and former pilot Matthew "Whiz" Buckley proves once again that MAGA is willing to lie about anything in order to justify the deranged and dangerous threats and ranting from Dear Leader.

Buckley was a guest on this Tuesday's Outnumbered and was asked by cohost Emily Campagno for his thoughts on Trump's latest threat to commit genocide in Iran, where he said “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” and Buckley responded by attacking anyone who is "clutching their pearls," and specifically, Sen. Mark Kelly, before lying about Kelly's military service and accusing him of bombing civilian infrastructure on the missions he flew on, which he did not.

CAMPAGNO: To begin, let's bring in Matthew "Whiz" Buckley, retired Navy Top Gun fighter pilot and chairman of the No Fallen Heroes Foundation. Lieutenant, welcome, sir. Your thoughts writ large on the situation and the ticking clock that we now have less than eight hours before our president's deadline to Iran. BUCKLEY: Well, good afternoon, Emily. Thank you for having me. I want to lead with this. There is not a young man or woman out on the tip of the spear that wants any of this. War is the ultimate failure of the human condition. So just know that the United States military wants to avoid all of this, but we follow the orders of the commander in chief. And Emily, I got to be honest with you. Let me lead with this, the people frothing at the mouth today, clutching their pearls about alleged war crimes if the president decides to target infrastructure, and I'm going to target a fellow Naval aviator. The guy's just making my skin crawl right now, is Captain Mark Kelly. Captain Kelly flew A6s is in Desert Storm. I'm sure all of you on the panel remember shock and awe in the first 24 to 48 to 72 hours of Desert Storm, all we targeted was infrastructure -- power plants, TVs, bridges, roads. The first things you do in any air campaign is to target the infrastructure. So the president is actually doing this in reverse. He has avoided targeting infrastructure. Why? Because he wanted to leave a lot of this stuff intact for the great Iranian people. So all the pearl clutching and the folks like Mark Kelly, allegedly Mark Kelly's committing war crimes when he flew A6s in Desert Storm., because we obliterated their infrastructure. And now he's out there saying, well, if the president does this, it's a war crime. So man, if it wasn't for their double standards, they'd have no standard at all.

There was plenty of criticism of how Bush's illegal invasion of Iraq was conducted as well, but Kelly didn't participate in what Buckley is accusing him of, and that doesn't justify Trump's deranged threats to kill everyone in Iran.

Buckley was talking about "the great Iranian people" in one breath, and justifying Trump threatening to kill every one of them in the next. These people are all a bunch of lying dangerous clowns.