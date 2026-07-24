Trump: 18 Troop Deaths Is No Biggie – Because Vietnam!

Even when he tries to pretend to care about the American military, Donald Trump, the Vietnam War Draft Dodger, lets slip how he really feels. In the wake of four servicemembers killed last week, Trump claimed to have been “very sad” during the dignified transfer of their remains. Of course, he wasn’t too sad about the deaths to skip a trip to his golf course – and add some more taxpayer money into his pockets.

That’s not counting the fact that Trump has already been outed as having called fallen soldiers “suckers” and “losers.”

Still, Trump seems to know that troop deaths are not popular, especially in the middle of his unpopular war. President Peace Prize “handled” that inconvenient truth by telling Americans that 18 deaths are just a drop in the bucket.

“We were in Vietnam for 20 years, lost thousands and hundreds of thousands of lives, but thousands and thousands of lives. We were in Afghanistan for years. We're in all these wars that you heard about for years and years. … Well, we're in for four months,” Trump said.

Trump went on to talk about his “very sad day” the day before when he attended the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base.

But, as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words:

President Donald Trump's response to the deaths of four soldiers killed in the Iran war stunned the nation Wednesday. — Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 2026-07-22T21:00:41Z

Trump didn’t waste too much time lamenting the deaths. He soon went back to justifying them by arguing that it could be and, potentially will be, he suggested, so much worse.

“In Vietnam, we lost 200,000,” the guy who pretended to have bone spurs so he didn’t have to fight said, “We lost thousands and thousands in Afghanistan, we lost thousands in every war, the Korean War, thousands, and these wars all lasted for years.”

“And we want to get it over with,” Trump continued. Then the guy who has repeatedly claimed to have "obliterated" Iran's military hinted we should all get ready for many more deaths in his stupid war. “We have to do what we came to do, and that's we can't let these people, very violent people, we can't let them have what they want, which is nuclear weapons,” he added.

What Trump doesn’t want us to remember – or maybe Gramps has forgotten – is that Iran was abiding by the Iran nuclear deal before he ripped it up.

Trump should be impeached for starting this unnecessary and costly war.