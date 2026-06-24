'Losers!': Trump Melts Down After Senate Reminds Him Congress Exists

Unsurprisingly, Donald J. Trump took to Truth Social to lash out after four Republicans joined Democrats, aside from Sen. John Fetterman, of course, to pass a resolution directing Trump to end his war with Iran.

Trump is raging because he has been told to pump the brakes on military action against Iran.

"So, I have Iran on the “ropes,” ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its President, ME, and the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote, telling the Number One Sponser of Terror in the World that the United States doesn’t like what I am doing to them, and I must stop, and by so doing has provided aid and comfort the Enemy," he wrote.

"Four Republican Losers voted with the Dumocrats, and Iran asked my people, “what does that all mean?” These Senators have just made my job more difficult, but I will get it done, one way or the other, because I always get it done!" he added. "President DJT"

The most revealing part of his whiny titty baby rant: Trump said Iran asked his people. "what does that all mean?" — which, if true, is actually an argument for the Senate doing exactly what it did. It means the vote had real diplomatic weight, which rather undermines his claim that it was "meaningless."

And then there's the "aid and comfort the Enemy" line — he's essentially accusing sitting U.S. senators of treason for exercising their constitutional oversight role. Yeah, that line is genuinely alarming language to use about your own party's senators, but it's classic Trump.

New York Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, applauded the resolution.

“I thank my Democratic colleagues and the Republicans who joined us across party lines for saying enough is enough," he wrote. "After months of war, billions of taxpayer dollars spent, and 14 dead U.S. service members, Trump’s illegal war hasn’t achieved a single core U.S. objective with respect to Iran."

"If anything, it has empowered and emboldened the Iranian regime while Americans suffer from rising costs at home," he added. "Even if the administration succeeds in reaching a new nuclear agreement, by their own description, it appears to at best fall short of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that Trump tore up in the first place. This war should have never happened; it has made clear the limits of U.S. military intervention and the need for thoughtful, hard diplomacy.”

Enough is enough. America deserves more than this guy, who is akin to one of your worst Facebook trolls — except Republicans, along with the corrupt Supreme Court, have practically given him unlimited power.