Senate Passes Resolution Rebuking Trump's War With Iran

Donald will not like this.
By John AmatoJune 23, 2026

Four Republicans broke ranks with Senate Republicans today and voted with the Democrats to pass a resolution directing Trump to end the Iran war.

Rand Paul, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Bill Cassidy Republicans ditched their party and voted against Demented Donald.

As you may have guessed, Sen. John Fetterman voted with Republicans.

The NY Times, "Tuesday’s vote marked the first time since the enactment of the War Powers Resolution of 1973 that both chambers of Congress have approved a concurrent resolution directing a president to end a military conflict."

Unfortunately, this isn't a binding resolution, but it does give Trump another black eye in the media which he will loathe.

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