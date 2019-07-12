House Votes To Prevent Trump Attacking Iran

Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal leaving our allies high and dry, and turned a working agreement into a very volatile situation.

Inspectors, our own military, and our allies have said Iran was complying with the deal and it was moving forward as agreed.

Since Trump walked away, we've seen tensions become combustible, drones being shot down and the ratcheting up of belligerent rhetoric from both countries with Trump intimating he was ready to drop some bombs at any moment.

Today the House of Representatives under Democratic control and aided by a swath of Republican members voted to prevent Trump from going into war with Iran without getting Congressional approval first.

The vote was 251- 170, with many Republicans crossing the aisle to try and constrain Trump from starting World War III.

House Minority Leader Republican Kevin McCarthy complained, “Our national security is not a game. But that is exactly how Democrats are treating it,” McCarthy said.

(Oh, please. the only one treating it like a game is the Orange Julius.)

However, if need be Congress (God forbid) could very quickly turn around and get something passed if our national security was actually threatened by Iran.

And it is Trump who has turned our national security into a really bad reality TV show, putting the security of our nation in jeopardy all by himself.

Trump concludes by looking directly into the camera and threatening Iran.



"Iran better be careful. They are treading on very dangerous territory. Iran, if you're listening, you better be careful."



American politics is just a pro wrestling angle now. pic.twitter.com/wjyKU0kzGH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 12, 2019

What I did find surprising is that a primary Trump bluffer Rep Matt Gaetz co-sponsored the bill.