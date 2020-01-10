Furious MAGA Cult Turns On 'RINO' Matt Gaetz After War Powers Vote

You really can't feel bad for Rep. Matt Gaetz, the Trump mini-me from Florida. The guy's right up there with the wackiest of the whack jobs, doing whatever he can to elevate Dear Leader. His high-profile licking of Trump's shoes is a wonder to behold.

But somehow, this guy convinced himself that he'd earned enough right-wing cred that he could break with Trump on behalf of his military constituents, and take a symbolic vote yesterday in favor of the non-binding War Powers Act.

Ha, ha! Boy, is he dumb! Via the Washington Post:

He spent the rest of the day explaining himself, assuring the MAGA faithful that his vote wasn’t aimed at Trump. It was instead a matter of principle. The need for Congress to approve or disapprove of war, he said, is “something I deeply believe.” And that left House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs shaking their heads in disbelief. The “surprise there was Congressman Matt Gaetz,” said Dobbs. “Stunning … I was just shocked.” Not just “shocked,” agreed McCarthy, but “very shocked.”

Twitter MAGAts were furious.

Matt Gaetz just became a Republican 🐀. I unfollowed him. — nora (@NoraCuellar15) January 10, 2020

Interesting because this little resolution is nonbinding. There’s a better way to go about it. @RepMattGaetz is a back stabber, plain & simple. — LibertyBelle (@LibrtyBelle) January 10, 2020

This just seems oddly-timed, yes? Gaetz has been totally supportive of Trump! Is this a setup? Gaetz said he spoke with Trump yesterday. I rushed to judgement on Gaetz, but what if this is some kind of strategy? What if Gaetz is actually throwing himself on the sword FOR Trump?😉 — Kelly Barbeau-Ward (@BarbeauWard) January 10, 2020

You don't understand the Constitution at all, that much is obvious. — Mark Pantano (@TheMarkPantano) January 10, 2020

@RepMattGaetz betrayed his constituents and tossed them to the curb for what HE wanted based on HIS feelings. You work for US! This shit has to stop! — John Smith - Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸 (@stewonthis1) January 10, 2020

Couldn't happen to a nicer guy!