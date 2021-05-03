Gaetz And Greene’s Bobbing For RINOs World Tour!

This is the oddest coupling of the year (so far):

Gaetz, Greene plan national tour to call out RINOsMatt Gaetz is going on tour. With Marjorie Taylor Greene. Rocked by a steady stream of leaks about a federal investigation into alleged sex crimes, the Florida congressman is planning to take his case on the road by holding rallies across the nation with Greene, another lightning rod member of Congress.

As you may recall, The Daily Beast reported that Gaetz’ wingman and noted pimp (ALLGED!) Joel Greenberg, who (ALLEGEDLY!) procured women —and in at least one instance, a girl— whom the congressman (ALLEGEDLY) paid for sex, wrote a letter/confession in which he detailed the many, Many, MANY sex crimes (ALLEGED!) committed by the two men, as part of his failed attempt to buy a pardon from Lord Damp Nut with the help of Roger Stone, you know the pardoned felon with the Nixon tramp stamp across his back.

(Retail value of a pardon: $250K Ameros, in case you are wondering.)

Greenberg says that he confronted the girl, who “apologized and recognized that by lying about her age, she endangered many people.” In other words the pimp blamed the woman for entrapping the johns (himself and Gaetz), and ain’t that convenient.

But it gets more foul:

Greenberg claimed that there was no further contact with her until she turned 18, and then boy-howdy, did he and Gaetz procure her again, and remarkably, they still used assorted payment apps for their transactions, complete with receipts. Super-geniuses the lot of ’em.

We bring up the lurid stuff with an underaged girl for one reason: Gaetz will be presently touring the country with Marjorie Taylor Greene, the representative from Q-Anon. And as you know, Q-Anon is all about fighting the pedophiles who sex up the children and then eat them for their vital juices.

I understand what benefit Gaetz gets from flooding the zone, but I do not understand what benefit Pedo-Avenger Greene gets from it. I know that she has time on her hands having been stripped of her committee assignments, and sure, she gets to publicly ass kiss Lord Damp Nut, but doesn’t this sort of negate her mission?

Published with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.