Donald Trump Launches Personal Attack By Posting Faces Of Kindergarteners

President Donald Trump posted an unblurred video of more than a dozen Muslim kindergartners to Truth Social, exposing the children's faces while targeting them for their religion.

The video showed students at Gateway Kindergarten in St. Paul, Minnesota, celebrating their graduation in caps, gowns, and hijabs. Trump posted it on Truth Social on Monday morning.

"Public school in St. Paul, Minnesota," the right-wing X account @EndWokeness wrote in a post that Trump then amplified — again showing the children's unblurred faces. "Every girl is in a hijab... in kindergarten."

In December, Trump called Somali immigrants "garbage" at a cabinet meeting and said their country "stinks." He told reporters, "I don't want them in our country," according to NPR. He later posted on Truth Social calling for Somalis to be "sent back from where they came," NBC News reported.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a Somali American congresswoman whose district includes the largest Somali American population in the U.S., has warned that Trump's attacks have real consequences.

"People who share the identities I hold — Black, Somali, hijabi, immigrant — will suffer the consequences of his words, which so often go unchecked," Omar wrote in December.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations logged a record 8,683 anti-Muslim discrimination complaints nationwide in 2025 — the highest volume since it began publishing its civil rights report in 1996 — according to Al Jazeera.