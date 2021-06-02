Tucker Equates Vaccine Mandates With Jim Crow Racism

The Tucker Carlson White Power Hour opened with race baiting and trolling against vaccinations. In other words, a Tuesday.

How much you wanna bet Tucker, his wife, and four children (oldest in their 20's) have all been vaccinated? Not taking that bet.

The pandemic killed over 600,000 Americans, Tucker. (Some estimates put it at 900,000.)

But Carlson and his other Fox News hosts claim that being asked to show proof of vaccination has turned anti-Vaxxers into African-Americans living in the South during Jim Crow.

Way back then, before the revolution, pretty much everybody agreed that segregation was the worst thing this country ever did. Forcing certain categories of citizens into separate, lesser accommodations, barring them from public places, treating them like lepers or untouchables, that was completely immoral and wrong. We were told that a lot and most of us strongly agreed. It was wrong.

Which revolution, Tucker? I'm sorry, before the American revolution, the entire South were racist slave owners, jackass. That's why we had a Civil War. And if you're talking about Civil Rights, that war has been revived by Republican state governments this year.

The very same people, literally the very same who just the other day told us that segregation was immoral, are now enforcing segregation.

That's not segregation., that's enforcing heath and safety protocols.

Want to watch the NBA playoffs in person? You had better be vaccinated to do that. Otherwise, the New York Knicks will bar you from Madison Square Garden. You can still go see a baseball game if you want to, but be warned you will be sitting in your own roped off section, marinating in your shame with the other disobedient bad people.

Our nation is just beginning to see the light at the end of a very dark tunnel that was made much worse by Trump and his media minions. The biggest danger is from those who do not get vaccinated and keep spreading the virus to others.

Medical Jim Crow has come to America. If we still had water fountains, the unvaccinated would have separate ones.

African-Americans did not have a choice about how they were treated after they were enslaved for hundreds of years. They were chained, beaten, raped, and forced to endure all types of torture to remain tethered to their slave owners.

On the other hand, anti-Vaxxers have a chance to lead a wonderful life, but refuse to get vaccinated. Their "choice" puts the health and safety of any person near them in jeopardy.

Carlson takes conservative grievance politics to a nasty dark level. Meanwhile, he's a total hypocrite.

It appears most of Fox News is vaccinated. Hannity admitted that he got the vaccine. Fox and Friends hosts are all vaccinated. Rupert Murdoch got the shot. Bret Baier and Brit Hume are vaccinated. Tucker should share his vaccine status if he's going to spout such harmful nonsense.

But Tucker is a despicable man.