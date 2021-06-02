Tucker Equates Vaccine Mandates With Jim Crow Racism

The Tucker Carlson White Power Hour opened with race baiting and trolling against vaccinations. In other words, a Tuesday.
How much you wanna bet Tucker, his wife, and four children (oldest in their 20's) have all been vaccinated? Not taking that bet.
The pandemic killed over 600,000 Americans, Tucker. (Some estimates put it at 900,000.)
But Carlson and his other Fox News hosts claim that being asked to show proof of vaccination has turned anti-Vaxxers into African-Americans living in the South during Jim Crow.
Which revolution, Tucker? I'm sorry, before the American revolution, the entire South were racist slave owners, jackass. That's why we had a Civil War. And if you're talking about Civil Rights, that war has been revived by Republican state governments this year.
That's not segregation., that's enforcing heath and safety protocols.
Our nation is just beginning to see the light at the end of a very dark tunnel that was made much worse by Trump and his media minions. The biggest danger is from those who do not get vaccinated and keep spreading the virus to others.
African-Americans did not have a choice about how they were treated after they were enslaved for hundreds of years. They were chained, beaten, raped, and forced to endure all types of torture to remain tethered to their slave owners.
On the other hand, anti-Vaxxers have a chance to lead a wonderful life, but refuse to get vaccinated. Their "choice" puts the health and safety of any person near them in jeopardy.
Carlson takes conservative grievance politics to a nasty dark level. Meanwhile, he's a total hypocrite.
It appears most of Fox News is vaccinated. Hannity admitted that he got the vaccine. Fox and Friends hosts are all vaccinated. Rupert Murdoch got the shot. Bret Baier and Brit Hume are vaccinated. Tucker should share his vaccine status if he's going to spout such harmful nonsense.
But Tucker is a despicable man.