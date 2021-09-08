Jim Jordan Twitter Whines: 'Vaccine Mandates Are Un-American'

Rep Jim Jordan, one of Traitor Trump's biggest apologists and enablers revealed again how unserious and depraved he is on Twitter on Labor Day.

Rep. Jordan lied as usual, tweeting this in support of the GQP anti-vax crowd.

Vaccine mandates are un-American. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 6, 2021

Serious Americans on Twitter responded immediately.

General Washington mandated inoculations: https://t.co/oUI6dkWHXB

Americans beat smallpox together with mandatory inoculations: https://t.co/72TAlsgXm0

As with masks, opposing vaccination is part of us, but folks eroding public health stand on the wrong side of American history. pic.twitter.com/ykSBio9isQ — Alex Howard (@digiphile) September 7, 2021

Here is a story about George Washington's vaccine mandate, which helped "true patriots" win the Revolutionary War.

You know there’s a solid chance you are alive today and able to tweet this is because of the vaccine mandates in schools and other institutions that have protected you and everyone you love since the day you were born- correct? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 7, 2021

This is from 1918. They understood the necessity of public health and safety. They didn’t have the vaccines we have. Why should we not do everything we now have in our toolbox to stop it? It’s not like we’re asking you about sexually abused wrestlers or something. pic.twitter.com/XZUAhZS9tv — Marcie, FeistyDame😷🏳️‍🌈🌴 (@GhostGirl1957) September 6, 2021

And remember, Fox News has mandated all their anti-vax hosts be vaccinated, along with everybody else who works for them.

Since I'm a Baby Boomer, I couldn't go to school unless my parents showed proof of vaccinations. No political calculations involved. The health and safety of everyone was the objective.

Republicans on Twitter quickly changed topics and attacked Dr. Fauci, as usual.

Scumbags, all of them.

They are promoting and encouraging others to kill as many Americans as possible from COVID, just so they can try and win elections in the future.