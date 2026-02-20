Trump Accuses Obama Of Disclosing Classified Information With Alien Comments

Isn't this special? The guy with boxes full of stolen classified documents at Mar-a-Lago is making thinly veiled threats against former President Barack Obama for telling a podcaster that aliens are real.

From Time: Barack Obama Says Aliens Are ‘Real,’ But They Aren’t Being Kept at Area 51:

Former President Barack Obama said in an interview published Saturday that aliens are “real,” but added that he hadn’t seen them. Asked by progressive podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen about the existence of extraterrestrial life, the former president responded: “They’re real.” “But I haven’t seen them. They’re not being kept at Area 51. There’s no underground facility—unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States.”

Obama clarified his remarks the following day:

Obama’s answer was picked up by international media, as well as people on social media. On Sunday evening, Obama issued a statement to clarify his position. He posted the clip of his original comments on Instagram, accompanied by a short statement, saying: “I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention, let me clarify. Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. “But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens are low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

That didn't stop Trump from accusing him of somehow giving out classified information, which, if true, would mean Trump just did it here as well. Here's his exchange with Fox's Peter Doocy from this Thursday:

DOOCY: A topic that got a lot of attention this week. Barack Obama said that aliens are real. Have you seen any evidence of non-human visitors to Earth? TRUMP: Well, he gave classified information. He's not supposed to be doing that. DOOCY: So aliens are real? TRUMP: Well, don't know if they're real or not. I can tell you he gave classified information. He's not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information. No, I don't have an opinion on it. I never talk about it. A lot of people do. A lot of people believe it. Do you believe it, Peter? DOOCY: Well, the president can declassify anything that he wants to. So do you want to make an announcement? TRUMP: I may get him out of trouble by declassifying.

Yeah, sure, pal. Obama doesn't need any favors from you.