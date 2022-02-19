Trump DID Take Classified Docs To Mar-A-Lago, National Archives Confirms

The National Archives has officially confirmed that Donald Trump took highly classified documents to Mar-A-Lago, in complete and total violation of numerous laws. In fact, that Washington Post reports that the items were MARKED as classified, so there can be no confusion or excuse.

The U.S. Archivist, David Ferriero wrote a letter to Rep. Maloney explaining that officials had “identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes” at Mar-a-Lago. Even more shocking, they had been in touch with the Justice Department over the highly alarming matter. Just last week, the Post reported that some of the items were even marked "top secret."

Even more shocking - there were reports that Trump continued to tear up documents, even after being warned that he was in complete and utter violation of the Presidential Records Act. This is a clear violation of the PRA, but also shows how little Trump respected the most basic part of being President - protecting our country's most classified secrets.

The letter from Ferriero is the first official confirmation that there were classified material in the 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-A-Lago. It also puts even more pressure on the Department of Justice to take steps to investigate, and potentially charge, Donald Trump for any potential crimes related to this incredibly dangerous and reckless action. It is one thing to tear up documents as a petulant child, it is another to actually remove classified documents into the world. That steps in FBI and DOJ investigation territory.

