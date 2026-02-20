Gutfeld Defends Trump Enriching Himself In Office: 'Not Being Stolen From Me'

Literally on the same day that Trump announced he wants to fleece the taxpayers to the tune of $10 billion for his so-called Board of Peace, this clown is pretending that Trump hasn't been stealing from all of us.

On this Thursday's The Five on Fox not "news," during yet another segment on that network attacking New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Sen. Bernie Sanders for wanting a wealth tax or calls to raise taxes to pay for social programs, Gutfeld went off the rails calling Democrats the party of corruption -- when we've got Trump and his family lining their pockets day after day -- and completely losing his shit when his cohost Jessica Tarlov dared to point even a small amount of the grifting and corruption we've seen from Trump out to Gutfeld.

Here's the exchange with Gutfeld, just getting louder and stupider as he went on.

GUTFELD: I'm always troubled by why the woke don't call their policies what they are. That is not a tax. It's just a confiscation because they... no gains are being realized. So that is not a tax. It's a linguistic deception. It's like calling three people who hate each other Fox & Friends. Never understood that.

There's no interest. He has no interest in the answers that you'd like. Why isn't he talking to people? Because he's not in charge. He was picked to enact some radical policies by the same people who are running all the corruption. He's just another puppet.

I don't think you can get a clearer contrast. You know, what is the first thing a Republican does when he's in office? He deregulates. He frees up capital. He gets businesses going. He'll fund the police. What is the first thing a Dem does, you know, besides moving out of their parents' house? Raise taxes. It's not cut fraud. It's not, you know, look at waste or abuse. It's raise taxes, which only incentivizes more waste, fraud and abuse.

The point is corrupt enterprises, they're not designed to reduce their corruption or their enterprise. It's... you know, the mob doesn't decide to go into actual sanitation. They're never going to change. Democrats are never going to change! They are, and Jessica, you... I don't can't believe you don't know this. They are the party of corruption. We're seeing it now.

TARLOV: What?

GUTFELD: Billions and trillions. Trillions of dollars that are being taken out of the government into these fake businesses. You have these weird puppets from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris to mayor... they have no experience, no intellect.

They are just here to do whatever... I don’t know what dark forces are running your party, but there is something sick going on, and you need to be aware of it.

TARLOV: Okay, a couple of things. One, the head of your party and the president of the United States...

GUTFELD: Is the greatest president ever.

TARLOV: ... of America and his family has made four billion dollars since coming into office. Four billion dollars.

GUTFELD: That’s not from... that’s not from me. That’s not being stolen from me.

TARLOV: Yes it is, actually.

GUTFELD: Your party steals from us! Your party steals our tax money! He’s never taken money from me. I’m okay. If he wants to make Bitcoin money, I don’t even know what that is.

TARLOV: That’s not a good defense for it. And listening to...

GUTFELD: He’s not robbing...

TARLOV: ... the Trump boys

GUTFELD: He’s not going through my wallet, Jessica. You guys are.

TARLOV: That is absolutely not true. And he is using taxpayer money for all of the things that he does. When he flies around and they make backroom deals. When he sends Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff...

GUTFELD: Doesn’t take a salary. Has any Democrat ever done that?

TARLOV: Okay, four hundred thousand dollars, not four billion dollars.



GUTFELD: He doesn’t take my... Democrats take my salary.

TARLOV: Stop it.

GUTFELD: Half of my salary.

TARLOV: You just said Dan Lurie was awesome the first block.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TARLOV: So enough with the “Democrats all...”

GUTFELD: Shows you I’m fair and balanced, Jessica.