Trump Flies Into A Rage After Supreme Court Decision On Tariffs

CNN is reporting that while Trump was having breakfast with some governors, he flew into an expletive-filled rage after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs.

CNN senior White House correspondent Kristin Holmes reported that Demented Donald fumed at the Supreme Court and called the ruling a "disgrace."

HOLMES: I am told that they are meeting, discussing how they are going to respond, but we have learned more about what happened in the room when President Trump was with those governors, and he learned of the Supreme Court decision. Apparently, the breakfast had been going well, they were working together, and then President Trump became enraged. He started ranting about the decision, not only calling it a disgrace, but started attacking the courts. At one point, saying, these effing courts, but using the actual language there. We know that President Trump does use expletives quite often when he is enraged, in particular.

From listening to Kevin Hassett on Fox Business, it appeared Trump and his scum-buckets thought the Supreme Court would rule in their favor.

But a 6-3 ruling is a complete rebuke of his ridiculous yo-yo tariffs.

We're still waiting for the official White House statement.

Will Trump wait until 3 AM to unleash his wrath on Truth Social?