ICE Cruelty: Teen-Ager And Dog-Torturing Edition

Nothing other than cruelty and terrorizing people of color can be the point of arresting an 18 year-old student walking his dog, deliberately setting the dog loose on a major thoroughfare, and locking up the kid with the kind of torturous conditions you’d expect in a banana republic.

Via the Los Angeles Times:

Benjamin Marcelo Guerrero-Cruz was walking his family’s dog in Van Nuys on a recent morning when he was taken into custody by federal immigration officials, according to authorities and published reports. Guerrero-Cruz, who turned 18 this month, was set to start his senior year at Reseda Charter High School on Thursday, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support his family and legal fees. Instead, he’s being held in Department of Homeland Security custody pending removal from the United States, the agency confirmed in statement to The Times on Friday. “Benjamin Guerrero-Cruz, an illegal alien from Chile, overstayed his visa by more than two years, abusing the Visa Waiver Program under which he entered the United States, which required him to depart the United States on March 15, 2023,” the statement read. When he was taken into custody Friday morning, immigration agents tied his dog to a tree and then unclipped his collar, allowing the animal to run loose on Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the GoFundMe page.

Even if it’s true that Guerrero-Cruz has overstayed his visa by more than two years, the punishment hardly fits the so-called crime. Donald Trump has claimed he’s siccing ICE agents on “the worst of the worst.” That is, when ICE boss Kristi Noem is not too busy grifting with her “aide,” Corey Lewandowski.

Clearly, Guerrero-Cruz is no hardened criminal. This is how his peers have described him on a GoFundMe page for his family:

‘We’re devastated to lose such a good kid and great teammate. On the field, he was rock-solid—always showed up, worked hard, and could be counted on week after week. Off the field, he was just as reliable: kind, respectful, and someone who lifted up the people around him. He brought consistency, heart, and a quiet strength that made the team better in every way. It’s heartbreaking to see him taken from us like this, and we’ll truly miss not just the player, but the person he was.’ - Ronny C. “Benjamin is not only a good soccer player but also known for his humility, sportsmanship, and team spirit. He plays selflessly, stays calm under pressure, always respects others. His attitude lifts the whole team.” - Suman P.

We can understand how felonious, Jeffrey Epstein BFF Trump would be disturbed by such an obviously decent guy. But that's no excuse for subjecting him to near-torture conditions. His mother reportedly told the school district superintendent on Thursday that her locked-up son can only drink water once a day, that the food is insufficient and that the holding cell is so small there is not enough room for everyone to sit or lie down at the same time.

This, just days after Jeffrey Epstein’s convicted sex-trafficking accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, got the cushiest prison digs possible at Camp Fed.

As if all that isn’t bad enough, the ICE agents deliberately tormented Guerrero-Cruz and his dog. Apparently, they found it funny.

More via the GoFundMe page:

The dispicable [sic] kidnappers tied his dog to a tree and then unclipped the collar off him to run loose on the Sepulveda Blvd. They treated him like a criminal, telling as they joked while arresting him that "thanks to him, they get to drink this weekend", laughing about the $2,500 they just secured.

Even if the dog somehow managed to survive, it must have been terrified and traumatized in the process. Ditto for Guerrero-Cruz

Dog Killer Kristi Noem must be so pleased!