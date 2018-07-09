Trump Nominates Brett Kavanaugh To Supreme Court

Reality Show "President" has named DC Circuit Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee to the Supreme Court to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy.

As Vox notes, this nomination is what every College Republican dreams of when they're groomed for higher office or the judiciary. It is why Teneo exists, why the Blackstone Fellowship exists, and why there are so many Billionaire Bucks invested in young upcoming Republicans. If only Democrats and those who fund them would get a clue. But I digress....

Here is Dylan Matthews' three-paragraph summary of why Brett Kavanaugh is the Justice with the Juice for SCOTUS:

Kavanaugh, 53, is a candidate straight out of Supreme Court central casting: He went to Yale and Yale Law (every current justice either attended that school or Harvard Law); he clerked for two federal appellate judges, including the well-known Alex Kozinski; worked in the solicitor general’s office in the George H.W. Bush administration; and then clerked for Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. Since 2006, he has sat on the DC Circuit, which also produced current justices John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It’s not for nothing that on Sunday the Federalist Society’s Leonard Leo, who has been Trump’s most important adviser on court nominations, singled Kavanaugh out as one of the two most promising contenders for Kennedy’s seat, alongside the Seventh Circuit’s Amy Coney Barrett. His resumé is the one every ambitious college Republican hoping to be on the Supreme Court one day dreams of building. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) once called him the “Forrest Gump of Republican politics.” But his likely nomination is sparking substantial debate among movement conservatives. He has his defenders, but concern has been growing in right-wing legal circles about his decisions in religious liberty cases and on Obamacare. Even cautiously pro-Kavanaugh writers are skeptical he’s the best possible pick. “There’s a difference between a home run and a grand slam,” as National Review’s David French put it.

So, a DC Circuit judge with the Ivy League credentials, a nice white boy with the nice white wife who is in his early 50s, who would be totally fine sending women back to the Dark Ages. And here's the thing. We're probably going to lose this. The numbers are not there. But that doesn't mean a fight shouldn't ensue. This is no time to roll over, and it is certainly time to put Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski's feet to the fire and hold them there.

What tipped the scale toward Kavanaugh? Well, let's assume it is his position on indictment and trial of a sitting president, something he thinks would "cripple the federal government." That is certainly one for the plus column if you're Trump, I would guess.

Here's a stock tip: Invest in coat hangers.