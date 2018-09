Brett Kavanaugh was seen entering the West Wing earlier:

Brett Kavanaugh arrives at the West Wing moments ago as his nomination is thrown into tumult pic.twitter.com/edDixKTPz0 — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) September 17, 2018

And shortly thereafter released this statement:

Kavanaugh issues a new statement through WH, calling it a “false accusation” and saying, “I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the Committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 17, 2018

The women who attested to his character aren't so sure anymore:

Only two of the 65 women who vouched for Kavanaugh stand by him after accuser comes forward https://t.co/0BMYgKretR — Raw Story (@RawStory) September 17, 2018

Now it looks like Professor Blasey isn't the only one with a story, so expect at least one other person will be coming forward:

FWIW, a DC lawyer told me this morning he'd been waiting for Kavanaugh's #MeToo moment ... but the story he knew wasn't from high school but a summer clerkship. https://t.co/PemgS0lOjA — Andrea Wolfson (@andrea_wolfson) September 14, 2018

Turned my mentions off because YIKES, but let me add he's already shared what he heard with a reporter as did the person with firsthand knowledge. — Andrea Wolfson (@andrea_wolfson) September 17, 2018

Get out the popcorn...