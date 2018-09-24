Why Is Everyone Picking On Poor Brett Kavanaugh? And Other News

"Judge Kavanaugh is an outstanding person and I am with him all the way...There's a chance that this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything": POTUS Trump backs Kavanaugh this morning despite new claims against the nominee pic.twitter.com/I0gtHteP9P

UPDATE: Here comes another one?

Huh… "Montgomery County investigators confirmed Monday they’re aware of a potential second sexual assault complaint in the county against former Georgetown Prep student and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.” https://t.co/85qeetYjiG — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) September 24, 2018

Trump is locked and loaded to protect frat bro Brett Kavanaugh this morning, while the reactions are flying fast and thick. (Personally, I'm happy about anything that makes Matt Schlapp cry.)

I did decide that whenever I'm introduced to Republicans, the first thing I'm going to say is, "So what's your kink?" And by the way, I'm hearing about other, more recent Kavanaugh stories out there. This isn't going away.

It is almost an axiom:

There’s never just one. — Neera Tanden 🌊 (@neeratanden) September 24, 2018

This Kavanaugh confirmation has transformed into a disgrace. How is it when Dems win their SC noms get an easy time, but ours get mauled. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) September 24, 2018

If you're reminding Matt Schlapp about Merrick Garland, you may be making the category error of assuming Matt Schlapp gives a shit about what's true. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) September 24, 2018

At this point the GOP'S #KavanaughConirmation battle is about preserving the right to dominate and traumatize women without consequence. https://t.co/U7niYJiNMU — Rick Perlstein (@rickperlstein) September 24, 2018

Worth remembering that Kavanaugh is a hard-line, radical right-winger who would surely bring down Roe v Wade, hammer workers' rights, and undermine government regulation. We were supposed to ignore all this and focus on how fine a man he is. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 24, 2018

Failing to treat rape allegations against Brett Kavanaugh seriously sets a bad example, said one high school student. "Boys will learn that what you do in high school won't affect your future at all, so go do the damage you need to do now." https://t.co/bCddr5aCuh — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 24, 2018

Chris Christie on ABC, suggesting Kavanaugh's current position on the DC Circuit is up in the air: "The idea that he could go back to the Court of Appeals and continue to serve, if he's not confirmed, is really unlikely"

Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 23, 2018

Independent @SenAngusKing on why he opposed Brett Kavanaugh's nomination from the beginning: "We only have 10% of the data" from the judge's time in the White House. "If somebody ... said, 'I want a job, but you can only see 10% of my work product' ... you'd laugh at them" pic.twitter.com/0UIs4hcpkq — New Day (@NewDay) September 21, 2018

https://www.wonkette.com/pull-out-brett-like-the-jesuits-told-you

maybe the New Yorker has better reporters https://t.co/9G5xbO2PRu — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) September 24, 2018

Trump's Supreme Court nominee is looking more and more like Chester the Molester. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 24, 2018

Ed Whelan has changed his Twitter handle. He removed that he worked at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. He was put on a leave of absence to be reevaluated in a month. He offered to resign but the board refused.



Previous handle is currently locked. pic.twitter.com/zT2pU4SVwZ — andrew kaczynski🧐 (@KFILE) September 24, 2018

No delay for Kavanaugh says the person who, purely out of spite for Obama, held up Cassandra Butts' nomination until she died. https://t.co/mlr6R57mNs — Josh Dorner (@JoshDorner) September 24, 2018

Just like we cannot hear certain tones that dogs can, Republicans are incapable of hearing the words "Merrick Garland" — DMCEsq 🌊 (@itscsesq) September 24, 2018

She’s “the only senator who asks every nominee, for any position, whether they have ever been accused of sexual misconduct & whether they have ever signed an NDA. She wants these answers on the record in case future information shows [they] lied.” https://t.co/c9giwR05Qw — Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) September 23, 2018

Arm-in-arm, we march from the steps of the Supreme Court to the Hart Senate Building.



We’re going to demand that every single member of the senate, #BelieveWomen and #CancelKavanaugh. See you soon, @ChuckGrassley.



📸 by @brookesaias pic.twitter.com/aXfAGFdCtV — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 24, 2018

And here's that "other" category:

They let me interview master natsec wonk @emptywheel https://t.co/dkVBJgpUgK — Sam Thielman (@samthielman) September 24, 2018

New: less than two months before Election Day, Republicans—long accustomed to having the upper hand with national security-focused voters— are still struggling with how to respond to influx of Dem veteran candidates https://t.co/IAam8SjFV9 — Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) September 24, 2018

11. Another example -- this time, it's GOP candidates scrubbing their websites of Obamacare references. Good catch and reporting by @GideonResnick https://t.co/RlnOLtSKWf — Jonathan Cohn (@CitizenCohn) September 21, 2018

#SupremeCourt “crisis of legitimacy”? Roberts not giving the right wing wins over 90% of the time in 80 cases he has decided by partisan 5-4 majorities might be a good start. https://t.co/4GKziZalr7 — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) September 24, 2018

The creator of one of YouTube’s top tween channels was arrested for molesting a minor. YouTube is keeping the channel up. https://t.co/dzRzRS8LSh — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 24, 2018

An Illinois priest living legally in the U.S. for 14 years is being deported — over a single vote he shouldn’t have cast https://t.co/J4So6j55Wu — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 24, 2018

New book by Kathleen Hall Jamieson of U Penn makes case Russian meddling had a decisive impact in 2016. Jamieson offers a forensic analysis of the available evidence and concludes that Russia very likely delivered Trump’s victory. https://t.co/pkG8G4ELit — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 24, 2018

Michigan Democratic governor candidate Gretchen Whitmer featured in today’s Washington Post. “For women on the 2018 campaign trail, ‘sexism’ is no longer a forbidden word” https://t.co/Epry2lBE3C — Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) September 24, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Email obtained by @ABC suggests longtime Trump associate Roger Stone sought contact with WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange through intermediaries during 2016 campaign https://t.co/LpRmRGtODG pic.twitter.com/KhCRGeHydn — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 24, 2018

A few thoughts here: 1. High quality poll. 2. Gillum (as @taniel points out) continues to outperform Nelson. 3. A tied race in this environment and given FL's partisan leanings probably pts to Nelson being slightly favored. https://t.co/8YrVusxO0Q — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) September 24, 2018