Why Is Everyone Picking On Poor Brett Kavanaugh? And Other News

By Susie Madrak

UPDATE: Here comes another one?

Trump is locked and loaded to protect frat bro Brett Kavanaugh this morning, while the reactions are flying fast and thick. (Personally, I'm happy about anything that makes Matt Schlapp cry.)

I did decide that whenever I'm introduced to Republicans, the first thing I'm going to say is, "So what's your kink?" And by the way, I'm hearing about other, more recent Kavanaugh stories out there. This isn't going away.

https://www.wonkette.com/pull-out-brett-like-the-jesuits-told-you

And here's that "other" category:

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.
