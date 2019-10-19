Zuckerberg Calls Disinformation 'Something We Have To Live With'

Mark Zuckerberg ululated at Georgetown University on Facebook’s prioritization of free speech, which definitely sounds better than ululating on his bidness model of selling your data to people who want to use you.

Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook should “err on the side of greater expression” during a 35-minute speech at Georgetown University yesterday in which he tried to cast the platform as a champion of free speech and democracy.

Anyway, Zuckerberg/book has been under fire for allowing lies in political ads. You may recall that Sen. Professor Warren dubbed it a “disinformation-for-profit machine,” and so I guess he needed to counter-punch, like a certain dinner guest? But I digress.

Zuckerberg said free speech had been an essential component in the civil rights era and mentioned Martin Luther King (twice! to show us that he hisself as a rich, Rich, RICH white dude is down with the blahs), which resulted in an unintended consequence:

I heard #MarkZuckerberg‘s ‘free expression’ speech, in which he referenced my father. I’d like to help Facebook better understand the challenges #MLK faced from disinformation campaigns launched by politicians. These campaigns created an atmosphere for his assassination. pic.twitter.com/h97gvVmtSZ — Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 17, 2019

The speech was very well-received on Facebook’s live-stream, which oddly the comments were almost exclusively positive, so you know: another stunning victory for Facebook’s embrace of Free Speech.

Go figure.

But perhaps the strangest thing that Zuckerberg tried to claim was that Facebook was created in response to the Iraq war and not as a misogynistic tool for other tools to rate the hot-or-notness (is too a word!) of his classmates.

Dude: We all saw The Social Network.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors, who calls Mark Zuckerberg "Faceberg" to save characters. :D