Trump Spends Two Whole Minutes At MLK Memorial

Mike Pence is using Martin Luther King, Jr. to defend Trump's Stupid Mexico's-Gonna-Pay-For-It Wall, too.
President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s memorial in Washington, D.C. on Monday — but he stayed for less than two minutes.

Although Trump had no public events scheduled on MLK Day, he and Vice President Mike Pence took time out of their morning for a short trip to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial.

But as the White House pool noted, the visit was short-lived. MSNBC video shows Trump spending less than two minutes at the site.

According to the pool, Trump made no remarks about King while visiting the memorial.


