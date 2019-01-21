Trump Spends Two Whole Minutes At MLK Memorial

President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s memorial in Washington, D.C. on Monday — but he stayed for less than two minutes.

Although Trump had no public events scheduled on MLK Day, he and Vice President Mike Pence took time out of their morning for a short trip to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial.

But as the White House pool noted, the visit was short-lived. MSNBC video shows Trump spending less than two minutes at the site.

According to the pool, Trump made no remarks about King while visiting the memorial.

President Trump did in fact place a wreath at the #MLK memorial. Per WH pool it was an efficient trip:

11:06am left WH

11:12am arrive MLK Memorial

11:15am left MLK Memorial

11:22am back at WH — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) January 21, 2019