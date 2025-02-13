Trumps A.I. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the Associated Press lied to the administration by not changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in their reporting and got banned for their judgment.



That is the lie, but that's what a cult does. It lies to protect itself.

Trump and his ilk do not want free speech, they want MAGA speech only. If you do not comply you will be targeted. CNN's Kaitlan Collins spoke up.

COLLINS: The argument retaliatory in nature is the argument because the reason that the AP was barred, which they said was because they're not using the phrase Gulf of America They're using Gulf of Mexico in line with their standards. And so the question here is, is this setting a precedent that this White House will retaliate against reporters who don't use the language that you guys believe reporters should use? And how does that align with the First Amendment commitment that you were just talking about? LEAVITT: I was very upfront in my briefing on day one that if we feel that there are lies being pushed by outlets in this room, we are going to hold those lies accountable. And it is a fact that the body of water off the coast of Louisiana is called the Gulf of America.

The AP gave a full description of their decision, but the A.I bot refused to bother finding out what that was.

And I'm not sure why news outlets don't want to call it that, but that is what it is. The Secretary of Interior has made that the official designation in the geographical identification name server. And Apple has recognized that, Google has recognized that, pretty much every other outlet in this room has recognized that body of water as the Gulf of America. And it's very important to this administration that we get that right, not just for people here at home, but also for the rest of the world.

The Associated Press clearly stated why they refused to use the Trump moniker of the Gulf of America.

The Gulf of Mexico has carried that name for more than 400 years. The Associated Press will refer to it by its original name while acknowledging the new name Trump has chosen. As a global news agency that disseminates news around the world, the AP must ensure that place names and geography are easily recognizable to all audiences. We can use this language to describe the new designation in text, photo captions, and audio and video scripts: “Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. The order only carries authority within the U.S. Other countries and international institutions continue to use the name the Gulf of Mexico.” For now, our maps, graphics and interactives will use Gulf of Mexico. We continue to consult with our product partners on language and labelling. Per the AP Stylebook, you may also use Gulf or Gulf Coast to describe the body of water along the Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida coasts.

Fascism reins in the Trump administration and there is no clearer example of this than how they treated the Associated Press while stomping all over the first amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

It was clear Levitt and Trump never bothered to read AP's position, instead labeling them as fake news and liars.

That is the real lie here.

Submit or you will be punished.