Last night, Trump thanked "the great Jim Jordan" at the Ohio Republican Party's annual dinner, and praised his wrestling skills. "Don't ever wrestle him," he said,

Yeah, I guess he really is that much of an idiot, since Gym Jordan is accused by multiple Ohio State wrestlers that he coached of ignoring sexual abuse they reported, and in some cases, he may have witnessed.

But hey, bygones!

