Racist GOP Congressman Assaults Rep. Joyce Beatty Over Masks

Rep. Joyce Beatty relayed a shocking-yet-not story on Twitter about interaction with a white male GOP colleague that amounted to physical and verbal assault. What precipitated it? I'll give you a hint: it starts with "M" and ends with "ask."

🧵 Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train. He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, “kiss my ass.” (1/3) — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) February 8, 2022

This is the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years, and indicative of the larger issue we have with GOP Members flaunting health and safety mandates designed to keep us and our staff safe. (2/3) — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) February 8, 2022

.@RepHalRogers, when you are ready to grow up and apologize for your behavior, you know where to find me. (3/3) — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) February 8, 2022

Not only is Rep. Beatty a respected member of Congress, she is the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. What makes this Kentucky maskhole think he has the right to put his hands on any part of a woman uninvited, let alone a Black woman, and a woman of her stature, to poke her in the back, and hurl verbal abuse at her while doing it? White supremacy is a helluva drug, as the kids say. Add a side of misogyny, and you have, well, 5/6 of the entire Kentucky delegation.

The CBC came out strongly to back Rep. Beatty, demanding respect and an apology for their Chair, and making clear this behavior would not be tolerated, nor go unchallenged.

Thank you CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS !!! 👍👍 https://t.co/xVCup4Tlw8 — ⚔️👠Ysssss 💙46💙👠⚔️ (@buzzin_ur_ear) February 8, 2022

Rep Val Demings (D-FL) pic.twitter.com/VGWFH3SMm3 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) February 8, 2022

The strong reaction and support she received is likely what prompted an apology fewer than two hours after the CBC's press conference.

Hal Rogers statement: “This afternoon, I met with Congresswoman Beatty to personally apologize. My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost.” — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) February 8, 2022

What about poking her in the back, Congressman? No apology for battery?

According to the Associated Press, Beatty is still planning to file an ethics complaint. "Beatty said she alerted House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., about the incident and will file a complaint with House Committee on Ethics."

Good. These would-be Grand Dragons need consequences.