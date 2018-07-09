Trump's 'Thing' For Elton John Is NOT Reciprocated Womp Womp

Scissorhead Roket alerts us:

“I have broken more Elton John records, he seems to have a lot of records. And I, by the way, I don’t have a musical instrument. I don’t have a guitar or an organ. No organ. Elton has an organ. And lots of other people helping. No we’ve broken a lot of records. We’ve broken virtually every record. Because you know, look I only need this space. They need much more room. For basketball, for hockey and all of the sports, they need a lot of room. We don’t need it. We have people in that space. So we break all of these records. Really we do it without like, the musical instruments. This is the only musical: the mouth. And hopefully the brain attached to the mouth. Right? The brain, more important than the mouth, is the brain. The brain is much more important.”

And so there you have it, the brain is more important than his organ, of which he has none.

I coulda told them that.

Important update: YouTubers Sandy and Richard Riccardi set the words above to Elton John's "Someone Saved My Life Tonight."

