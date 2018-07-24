WOMP WOMP: Ivanka Trump's Fashion Brand Dead After Just 4 Years

Just four years after its launch, and two years after her father took (stole) office, one thing is clear: no one wants to spend money on Fascist Barbie's clothing, shoes or purses. SAD. Who would have guessed that a "fashion" line started by the spoiled brat daughter of a narcissistic megalomaniac reality tv star would fail to connect with middle class workers? I guess Ivanka did.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Ivanka is closing shop on her namesake line, effective immediately. I guess being a lying, fake, plastic daughter of a lying, fake, orange, wannabe dictator doesn't pay. Also, her clothes were garbage.

Sales of her clothes did go up in 2016 during the presidential election, but clearly MAGA fools don't feel like spending over $200 per dress and even more for shoes based off of stolen design. What probably tanked her was an amazing boycott led by Shannon Coulter, who led the #GrabYourWallet movement to avoid shopping at retailers selling Trump-brand goods. The boycott was shockingly effective, leading to numerous retailers to discontinue carrying Trump goods - including Nordstrom, Hudson's Bay, to name a few.

Poor Ivanka said:

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington. So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

What "work" is she doing in Washington, though? She sits near her dad at meetings, plays dress up for meetings with heads of state, negotiates for licenses to sell her wares overseas and speaks to groups in a fake lilting voice talking about how we need to have better childcare and vow to buy American made items (while her products were made exclusively overseas).

Will Daddy tweet angry words in weirdly Capitalized sentences with lots of !!! and "SAD" as he blames all the mean Democrats and the Deep State for taking down his daughter-wife's amazing fashion line? Did Obama do it? Hillary? Comey? Those mean intelligence people?

↓ Story continues below ↓

Twitter had fun:

Ivanka Trump says she’s closing the business to focus on the work she is doing in Washington."



What work is she doing in Washington? Cheerleading? Babysitting?



Catch me up please. — B-Magic 💪🌸 (@Brasilmagic) July 24, 2018

BOOM: The ethically-challenged presidential daughter had grown frustrated by restrictions in place to avoid conflicts of interest. This is a huge win for #TheResistance who have raised these conflicts in the #GrabYourWallet campaign. https://t.co/E4gBWfPBPX #BoycottTrump — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) July 24, 2018

Ivanka Trump's fashion brand may be over but never forget her timeless fashion advice: Pair sleek, classic nepotism with blind adherence to a maniac and spritz with the vague, insulting guise of female empowerment. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) July 24, 2018

Ivanka Trump is shutting down her fashion brand to spend more time not helping reunite families separated by her father. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 24, 2018

It comes as no surprise that Ivanka Trump's brand is shuttering her brand in the wake of international attention on the administration of which she is a prominent part forcibly separating thousands of children from their parents. — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) July 24, 2018

Sums it up right here:

This is people power at work. This is you using your voices and your hard earned money to push back on extremism. This is you saying no to the hate that the Trump administration embodies. You are #GrabYourWallet and this is your win. — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) July 24, 2018

As Ivanka's stepmom would say: "I don't care, do you"

Answer: WOMP WOMP