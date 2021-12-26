Alex Jones Is Done With 'Completely Ignorant' Donald Trump

Alex Jones posted an "Emergency Christmas Day" message about Donald Trump.
By Red PainterDecember 26, 2021

Alex Jones posted an "Emergency Christmas Day Warning" to Donald Trump on Saturday following Trump's pro-vaccine comments to Candace Owens earlier in the week. This enraged and divided all of MAGA world, with some big accounts calling him out.

Jones said: “This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to Pres. Trump. You are either completely ignorant...or you are one of the most evil men who ever lived...What you told Candace Owens is nothing but a raft of dirty lies.”

Clip:

Pro-Trump cartoonist, Ben Garrison, posted this doozy immediately after the interview:

Candace Owens even posted a video trying to do damage control:

Nick Fuentes, Nazi White Nationalist Groyper Qween may stop supporting Trump:

Gab had a totally normal reaction:

Womp womp:

Keep it up, Trump. TEAM VACCINES!

Discussion

