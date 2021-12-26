Alex Jones Is Done With 'Completely Ignorant' Donald Trump

Alex Jones posted an "Emergency Christmas Day Warning" to Donald Trump on Saturday following Trump's pro-vaccine comments to Candace Owens earlier in the week. This enraged and divided all of MAGA world, with some big accounts calling him out.

Jones said: “This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to Pres. Trump. You are either completely ignorant...or you are one of the most evil men who ever lived...What you told Candace Owens is nothing but a raft of dirty lies.”

Clip:

Alex Jones: “This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to Pres Trump. You are either completely ignorant .. or you are one of the most evil men who ever lived .. What you told Candace Owens is nothing but a raft of dirty lies.” pic.twitter.com/rNCNdvgNrm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 25, 2021

Pro-Trump cartoonist, Ben Garrison, posted this doozy immediately after the interview:

Ben Garrison calls out Trump in his latest cartoon. pic.twitter.com/WlO4sjJ9aF — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) December 24, 2021

Candace Owens even posted a video trying to do damage control:

Candace Owens is doing damage control after “so many donors and supporters” are upset over Trump’s vaccine comments. She says he is old, isn’t tech savvy, doesn’t keep up with or read obscure internet conspiracies, and only follows the main stream media so doesn’t have the facts. pic.twitter.com/XAuTFfellE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 24, 2021

Nick Fuentes, Nazi White Nationalist Groyper Qween may stop supporting Trump:

Nick Fuentes is very mad at Trump for his recent vaccine comments and says he might stop supporting him pic.twitter.com/0Wfr210FgH — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) December 25, 2021

Gab had a totally normal reaction:

Gab turned on Trump for his vaccine comments and then deleted their Twitter account shortly after lmfao merry Christmas everyone pic.twitter.com/XufHM4IR96 — Viathristmas 🎄 (@VermilViathan) December 24, 2021

Womp womp:

I’m leaning toward DeSantis 2024 unless Trump knocks off all his vaccine bullshit. DeSantis has been crystal clear: No Mandates! Trump is still pushing the jab. I cannot support that! — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 🚨 🥊 (@LivePDDave1) December 24, 2021

Trump wants credit for the vaccine. I get it, he should, I remember when every expert said a vaxx would take years.



Flip side is he’s gaining no support by being Pfizer’s traveling pharma rep.



As usual he’s alienating his own supporters to impress people who don’t like him. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 21, 2021

Keep it up, Trump. TEAM VACCINES!