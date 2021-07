[Above, from 2019, Traitor Trump probably got his "Hitler did some good things" from Candace Owens going on Lou Dobbs, because that's where Traitor Trump got everything in his dull head.]

Candace Owens is pro-choice, go figure.

In a tweet about the Covid-19 vaccine, Owens insisted that no one in her family would go near the shot, and it was her body, her choice, yadda yadda.

Multiple replies pointed out that pro-choice about medical decisions is just fine with Democrats.

Um Candace....This is what Democrats have been saying for years, it's called "pro-choice". pic.twitter.com/EpnA1gRL8k — Amy Lynn🧦 (@AmyAThatcher) July 8, 2021

I did not have Candace Owens going pro-choice on my Deplorables bingo card. — DuckingPeachy (Nora) (@DuckingPeachy) July 8, 2021

MAGA lunatic fraudster Candace Owens says people should be able to choose whether or not to take the Covid vaccine, but she also believes women who’re raped should be forced to give birth if they become pregnant.



The Hitler apologist is pro-choice when it suits her propaganda. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 8, 2021

First of all, I do not - not even for one second - believe Candance that she and her family are not vaccinated. She is, just like Tucker Carlson is and everybody at Fox and OANN are.



Second, Candace Owens comes out as pro-choice guys!!! pic.twitter.com/Kualfte7XR — Molotovsky 🥀 (@GriffTheImpaler) July 8, 2021