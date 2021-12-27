Candace Owens Pushes Covid Cure: Turns Skin Permanently Blue

It's hard, at this point, to figure out what Candace Owens' actual end game is.

Does she want to kill her audience? Sell them a promise of superiority and immortality? Or is she just living grift to grift, knowing that those who consider her reliable also have all the mental retention of a clipped toenail?

The Daily Beast reports that Owens, fresh off her disastrous interview with Donald Trump (he now of the pro-vax traitors, really?), is pushing colloidal silver as a Covid preventative and/or cure.

Candace Owens is encouraging people on Instagram to take colloidal silver which she claims to consume at least a teaspoon of / day



Colloidal silver is described as an “ancient remedy” which can cause mysterious illnesses & has no known health benefits pic.twitter.com/hqlbSVQWwC — LeGate (@williamlegate) December 26, 2021

I had a patient’s skin turn irreversibly blue from colloidal silver. His liver failed and he died shortly after. He was 38. — Bwahahaha 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Bwahahahafunny) December 26, 2021

Imagining Candace Owens in 2022 doing the same stuff she’s doing now with the same obnoxious self assuredness, but she’s blue. https://t.co/q6HW7uraD0 — Sam Sacks (@SamSacks) December 27, 2021

If I had to put money down, I'd say Candace is just running out of ideas momentarily, and she'll be back to her "Hitler made Germany Great Again" Shinola before the midterms.