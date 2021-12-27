Candace Owens Pushes Covid Cure: Turns Skin Permanently Blue

Is Candace Owens looking for a career in Blue Man Group, or just trying to permanently mark her...marks?
Credit: @bluegal (Composite)
By Frances LangumDecember 27, 2021

It's hard, at this point, to figure out what Candace Owens' actual end game is.

Does she want to kill her audience? Sell them a promise of superiority and immortality? Or is she just living grift to grift, knowing that those who consider her reliable also have all the mental retention of a clipped toenail?

The Daily Beast reports that Owens, fresh off her disastrous interview with Donald Trump (he now of the pro-vax traitors, really?), is pushing colloidal silver as a Covid preventative and/or cure.

If I had to put money down, I'd say Candace is just running out of ideas momentarily, and she'll be back to her "Hitler made Germany Great Again" Shinola before the midterms.

