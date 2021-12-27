Candace Owens Pushes Covid Cure: Turns Skin Permanently Blue

It's hard, at this point, to figure out what Candace Owens' actual end game is.
Does she want to kill her audience? Sell them a promise of superiority and immortality? Or is she just living grift to grift, knowing that those who consider her reliable also have all the mental retention of a clipped toenail?
The Daily Beast reports that Owens, fresh off her disastrous interview with Donald Trump (he now of the pro-vax traitors, really?), is pushing colloidal silver as a Covid preventative and/or cure.
If I had to put money down, I'd say Candace is just running out of ideas momentarily, and she'll be back to her "Hitler made Germany Great Again" Shinola before the midterms.