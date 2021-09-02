Karma Comes For Candace Owens

Candace Owens, who famously tweeted this:

I’m unvaccinated.



I’ve been to six countries and 28 states since the start of this pandemic (maskless outside of planes) and I still don’t have Covid.



I slept next to my husband every night that he had it (what amounted to a light chest cold) and I still never got it.



How? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 25, 2021

And this - she calls herself a "miracle"

We’ve been told Covid lingers on surfaces, that it spreads unless you maintain social distancing, that masks (which I haven’t worn) work.



If that’s all true— I am a scientific miracle.



That’s the only explanation. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 25, 2021

Welp, karma decided to slap little old Candace in the forehead because now she is not feeling well. Whoopsie. She is reportedly in Aspen, CO and NOW she has decided that COVID is real and she needs a COVID test.

Guess who is suffering consequences of their actions. The private testing facility decided that they wanted nothing to do with whackjob Candace and sent her this amazing email:

This is the email Candace says that she received from the owner of the testing service. pic.twitter.com/dKLtJDH9fC — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 2, 2021

Candace threw a FIT - watch this video at your own peril. Lots of vocal fry, eardrum piercing whining and unfounded allegations of racism. Just a reminder that just because a person denies service to a Black person, it does not always mean racism. Sometimes it is just -- YOU. And a free market means private businesses do not have to serve you (remember you all supported a baker not making a cake, right?).

Candace Owens is irate tonight that a privately owned covid testing center in Aspen, CO refused to give her a covid test because she has spread covid and vaccine conspiracies. She says, “The last time a white Democrat refused a black person service .. was in the Jim Crow era.” pic.twitter.com/Y0493NNYza — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 2, 2021

Twitter had a FIELD DAY:

She's a piece of work. She typically goes around denying the existence of real racism in America but then when it suits her she alleges racism where there is none. — dragool (@dragool6) September 2, 2021

Candace: “Racism in America isn’t real!”



Also Candace: “ I DON’T have covid!”



Also also Candace: “This racist company won’t give me a covid test!” — Benny (@BenjaminClip) September 2, 2021

Hang on



A covid denier got denied a covid test?



Karma…. I love thee — Disarm (most of) the Police (@ph1736) September 2, 2021

Doesn't Candace know that more testing causes more cases? Just take some horse dewormer and stick a UV light up your butt and you'll be good as new. — Blue in Midwest🌊🌊🌊 (@blue_midwest) September 2, 2021

No sweetie you are. You walk around unvaccinated and maskless and you feel entitled to a test? Yes you have every right to not use a mask or vaccine but don’t expect empathy for your bad decisions, Doctors and Nurses are tired of this mess. — Patrinia (@MissTrinia01) September 2, 2021

This just about sums it up:

Oh, Candace, honey



She didn’t refuse you service because of your politics



She refused you service because you’re an awful human being — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) September 2, 2021

Racism isn't real to Candace, until affects her. COVID isn't real, until it affects her. Maybe work on being a better person, Candace? Karma....she is a sweet thing.