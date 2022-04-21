Candace Owens Claims 'Doctors Colluded To Kill Americans' During COVID

Speaking at a Turning Point event called "Don't Mandate Tour," MAGA platinum member Candace Owens tells the audience that she personally believes doctors colluded to kill patient to pump up the death tolls of COVID19.

"I'm a big believer that they intentionally killed people in hospitals during Covid," Owens said.

Owens continued, "So there was no question that they colluded to kill American citizens so they could fluff numbers and say that people died from COVID. I still to this day question the use of ventilators..."

Candace is a medical doctor now.

"So, from top to bottom, yes, our government wanted people to die. There's no question. Because it fed the narrative.

"And we're talking about crimes against humanity. People should face long prison sentences. People should face tribunals because of what they did during COVID."

Owens claimed doctors and many others should face tribunals for what they did during COVID. Does that mean Trump needs to face one too since he told people to drink bleach?

Owens then ranted about snake oil treatments like hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, claiming they were cures for COVID.

"And it was all done because they had already predestined the vaccine. Right? They denied treatment, they denied the use of hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin. The media was complicit in it," Owens proclaimed.

These are the people that MAGA is listening to. Cultists like Kirk, Owens, Bannon, and many others are engaged in not just disagreeing with government policies. (unless Republicans offer them first) They are actively turning people against their own government.

They want a war.

The insurrection on January 6, 2020, was a preview of what comes next.

They constantly defend treasonous actions in support of Trump and those who perpetrate them.

They are trying to create another civil war-like atmosphere.

They are attempting to create an army of Timothy McVeigh's.

In the end, only violence will appease them in the name of Trumpian fascism.