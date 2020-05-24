Trump Golfs While More Americans Die

Almost certain to be an enduring meme, that Trump decided that going golfing was appropriate and more important than honouring Americans that have died due to COVID-19. That he did so doing Memorial Day weekend makes it even worse.

Source: Rolling Stone



President Trump, who has faced mounting criticism for his administration’s mishandling of the coronavirus crisis and his lack of empathy throughout, decided to leave the White House on Saturday to play golf. According to several reports, today’s trip to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, is likely his first outing to one of his private golf courses since early March. However, during the two “working weekends” the president spent at Camp David in May, it is unknown whether or not he played golf. Trump going golfing is consistent with his reopen theme that he’s been pushing of late, but it still shows a tone-deafness and a lack of empathy. The U.S. pandemic death toll is approaching 100,000, and on top of that it’s Memorial Day weekend, a solemn occasion meant for tributes to Americans lost at war.

The Biden team noticed, as did everyone else.

Nearly 100,000 lives have been lost, and tens of millions are out of work.



Meanwhile, the president spent his day golfing. pic.twitter.com/H1BVNtgVjA — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 24, 2020

BREAKING: to celebrate the start of the Memorial day weekend - Donald Trump golfs off the coffin of the 100,000th Coronavirus victim's coffin. pic.twitter.com/yzee9fAbTE — Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) May 23, 2020

Artists are already working with the NEW YORK TIMES front page as a backdrop for new political art.



And with good reason—we *can't* become immune to outrage over the ways in which this president's perfidy, venality and malfeasance *directly* led to these 100,000 COVID-19 deaths. pic.twitter.com/TYWLvhwL04 — Seth Abramson (@🏠) (@SethAbramson) May 23, 2020

And with Trump, there's always a hypocritical tweet or two lying around.

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014