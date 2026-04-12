Lindsey Graham Just Fine With Trump Talking Like A 'Homicidal Maniac'

Sen. Lindsey Graham was none too happy with The Wall Street Journal's Peggy Noonan for daring to criticize Dear Leader.

Graham made an appearance on Fox's Special Report with Bret Baier this Friday, and after first lying about John Kerry and the JCPOA, and the fact that Iran was complying with that deal until Trump came in and tore it up, Baier asked Graham about the criticism from Noonan, who took Trump to task for his genocidal threats against Iran.

Needless to say, the bloodthirsty Graham was all-in with Trump's threats to wipe out their entire country.

BAIER: I want to ask you about just some criticism. Within the Republican Party, Peggy Noonan, with the Wall Street Journal, she references Trump's Truth Social. "The whole civilization will die tonight." "Open the effing straight, you crazy bastard." "She says you destabilize the world when, as the American president, you say such things. You make all the babies in this delicately poised, always knock-down-able world less safe." "You rob your own nation to claim the moral seriousness in military action in which it's engaged." She goes on to say, "It allows them to pretend they're fighting for the continuation of their people, not only the continuation of their regime." How do you deal with that criticism? GRAHAM: If you're looking for her to have the Iranians change the behavior, she's the problem, not the solution. He's talking to a specific audience. He's not talking to Peggy Noonan. He's talking to bloodthirsty killers who have slaughtered 45,000 people who are demanding a better life, took a girl off a bus, 16, and beat her to death because she didn't wear a headscarf. BAIER: So you think the language is okay?

GRAHAM: I think the outcome is what I'm looking for. And if you're talking to stone-cold homicidal maniacs, you need to speak the language they can understand. To all these people who want to criticize Trump, what did you do with Iran? He's the first guy to take this regime on. He's destroyed their nuclear capability. He's obliterated their missile program. We're not done yet. I hope we can end this to diplomacy, but I'll tell you this, to the Iranians, I just talked to Trump today. If you don't take this deal, you're going to regret it.

So what happened to "liberating" the Iranian people Lindsey? He'll twist himself in knots to defend this atrocity until the day he dies.