Ben Shapiro Blames Vance For Trump's Horrible 'Iran Deal'

Ben Shapiro joined Fox News today and said the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) does not achieve any of the actual goals put forth by Trump after attacking Iran, and instead blamed JD Vance for not serving him well.

Let the gaslighting begin.

On a whim, and not wanting to give up the world spotlight, Trump was easily persuaded, refusing to listen to cooler heads and joined Bibi Netanyahu to attack Iran. Like his illegal tariffs and violent ICE raids, it blew up in his face very quickly.

Wanting to get out of it, Trump sent unqualified supporters like Vance, Kushner, and Witkoff to negotiate.

How did that work out?

According to Ben Shapiro, not well.

SHAPIRO: Well, I've said many times the president deciding to go into Iran and to hit nuclear facilities in Operation Midnight Hammer and then to go after Iran's ballistic missile facilities, nuclear facilities, Army, Navy and Air Force in this current operation was the signal act of political bravery, perhaps of my lifetime. With that said, this M. O. U. appears to be just from the text a disaster that does not achieve any of the actual signal goals that were set by the administration at the beginning. There were effectively five goals that were set by the administration at the beginning. One was ending the nuclear program, not just nuclear weapons, no nuclear enrichment, zero enrichment. That is not in the deal. Ballistic missiles ended. That is not in the deal. And the president today suggested that ballistic missiles should actually continue to be held by the Iranians because the Saudis are allies also hold ballistic missiles. Then you have the support of terrorism. That is not part of the deal. Anything that looks like an attempt to end terrorism, a permanent opening of the Strait of Hormuz toll free. Not only is that not in the deal, the deal appears to have a provision allowing Iran and Oman to attempt to told the straight after 60 days. And then finally, the idea that Iran would receive some sort of sanctions relief after all of those things happen. We're already seeing from day one relief in their ability to ship oil out of Iran. In my opinion, the vice president of the United States, the chief negotiator on this particular project, has not well served the president.

Shapiro is correct on the failures of the MOU, but somehow forgives Trump and makes believe he had no part in the discussions.

Trump had to cave or inflation and gas prices would make him the lest popular president of all-time. Not that he's far away from that now.

This deal is so bad it has forced Vance to go on every TV program he can to lie about it and pretend it is much better than Obama's deal.