President Pudding Brain To Reporters: Does 'Antifa' Stand For 'Anti-Terror'?

The president is now a potted plant, planted by Project 2025. Donald J. Trump's mental acuity is being questioned again. Of course, that happens daily now as President Sundowner tries to say words that he doesn't understand.

Trump took questions today from sycophantic reporters because he can't handle hard, direct questions. One reporter threw him a softball question about Antifa. Now, I don't know about y'all, but I've been to eleventy bazillion anti-Trump protests since he first got into office, and I've never seen members of Antifa at any of them. And no one knows where Antifa's headquarters is, but I'm sure it's super scary. The following is the dumbest shit that ever dumbshitted, but it's where we are now.

"Are you going to work with your administration to designate antifa a foreign terror organization?" a reporter asked.

"You mean anti-terror?" President Dummy Pants asked.

"Antifa," the reporter said.

Trump asked, "Antifa?"

The reporter said, "A foreign terror organization."

"Would you like to see it done?" Trump asked.

"Yes, Mr. President," the bootlicking reporter said.

"You think it would help?" the pudding-brained President asked. "If you agree, I agree. Let's get it done. Okay? Let's get it done."

I told y'all this was the dumbest shit that ever dumbshitted. Social media users agree.

Hes going to be found playing with Legos soon. — Berning Atheist (@berningatheist.bsky.social) 2025-10-08T21:37:19.018Z

Trump is literally making policy on the fly based on a question from a reporter - — Dumbledoresarmy (@atlantadem.bsky.social) 2025-10-08T21:35:23.361Z

Ladies and gentlemen, this is our President. A rambling lunatic 😳 — Deborah.B (@dbem73.bsky.social) 2025-10-08T21:32:01.437Z