'COMPLICIT': Former Border Patrol Agent Says It's Time To Rein Them In

As a former Border Patrol Agent, I've spent years calling for accountability and oversight into the agency. Some of my concerns are:

Recent studies by the American Immigration Council found that 96% of complaints filed against agents resulted in "No Action" taken. 60% of these complaints concerned physical abuse. Last week a Supervisory Border Patrol Agent in Texas was arrested for murdering four women. In May of this year, another agent from the same area murdered a mother and her child. Former Internal Affairs Commissioner James Tomsheck stated that 10-20% of patrol agents are corrupt. The most recent TRAC study found that the Trump Administration's "Zero-Tolerance Policy" means that 30% of migrants are being prosecuted. Those 30% are families that are chosen by Border Patrol Agents for prosecution. They could select those without children, but then there would be no crisis.

Yet time and time again, the Border Patrol asks for less accountability, more power and more money. They are separating families, jailing families for misdemeanor crimes and building concentration camps with taxpayer money to hold them all. Enough is enough.

Please join me in demanding Congress do something to rein in this agency.