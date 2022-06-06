Did Texas A&M Call Kyle Rittenhouse A Liar?

Kyle said he was going to Texas A&M but the ADMISSIONS OFFICE says no.
Credit: Screengrab
By John Amato
June 6, 2022

A Texas A&M spokesperson denied Kyle Rittenhouse's claim last week, that he was going to attend college at the University of Texas A&M.

On Friday, Rittenhouse, the teen who was acquitted for murdering two protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after crossing state lines armed with a rifle, put on a Texas A&M cap during a radio interview with MAGA host Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was excited and announced, "He's an Aggie!"

"I’m going to be going there, and it’s going to be awesome,” Rittenhouse stated with a big smile on his face.

What a glorious day for Kyle, right? Not only did he get away with killing, he then got pimped out by Turning Point USA at their conservative young woman's conference.

But going to college? At Texas A&M? Not so fast.

The Dallas Morning News was told by spokesperson Kelly Brown via email that that was not the case.

“He has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall,” Kelly Brown said.

Whoopsie.

Texas A&M responded very quickly to Rittenhouse's claims of enrollment at their school. That says a lot about how Texas A&M feels about having Rittenhouse attend their college.

