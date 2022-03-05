Melania’s Fundraiser Rescheduled After Charity Exposed As Non-Existent

A New York Times article called, “Melania Trump Event Called Off After Officials Question Fund-Raising,” has gotten under the skin of the former first “lady” who claims to only want to help foster children.

From the Times’ March 3, 2022 article:

Mrs. Trump had announced in late January plans for what she called “Tulips & Topiaries,” a gathering at an undisclosed location in Naples, Fla., that would feature an “elaborate flower garden with tulips” and “delicious hors d’oeuvres alongside tea and bubbles.” Tickets were put on sale for as much as $50,000 for a VIP table, with the money, she said, slated to provide scholarships to children emerging from foster care. But Whip Fundraising, a consulting firm that helped organize the event, only registered as required by the state in recent days, after Florida officials began investigating the matter.

According to a press release, the event is to benefit Fostering the Future, a Be Best initiative. C&L reported on the fact that the charity didn’t exist last month. But now, according to the Times, the event has been rescheduled from April 9 to December 22. Whip Fundraising says it is in the process of registering with the state and that the rescheduling has nothing to do with the state’s investigation.

Not surprisingly, Melania doesn’t seem to think she should bear any responsibility for profiting off promoting a charitable event not run by a legit charity. And, just like her husband would have, she made it all about herself and her victimhood. More from the Times:

“The media has created a narrative whereby I am trying to act in an illegal or unethical manner,” she wrote in a statement last month. “That portrayal is simply untrue and adversely affects the children I hope to support. Those who attack my initiatives and create the appearance of impropriety are quite literally dream killers. They have canceled the hopes and dreams of children by trying to cancel me.”

You’ll probably be shocked to learn that Melania’s touching devotion to the hopes and dreams of children seems to take second place to her pocketbook. “She declined to address whether money raised at the planned event would be used to pay her personally,” the Times reported. In its article on the matter, DailyMail.com wrote, “Melania Trump's office has consistently refused to answer questions from DailyMail.com and other news outlets about what portion of the money from her events and auctions goes to charity and what portion she keeps.”

Melania is now suggesting the reason the event was rescheduled was because of high demand:

The High Tea event is not canceled. It is scheduled for December 4, 2022. — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) March 4, 2022

As a result of the New York Times’ inaccurate reporting, we captured the attention of way more people than expected and required a larger venue.



Thank you to all of the incredible supporters of foster care children. — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) March 4, 2022

This all comes just a month after Melania, or someone connected to her, seemed to have purchased her own NFT collection that had been put up for auction, presumably to hide the fact that nobody else wanted to pay anything close to what she wanted the record to show.