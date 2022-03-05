Melania’s Fundraiser Rescheduled After Charity Exposed As Non-Existent

Melania Trump is very put out that a New York Times reported her “Be Best” event had been “called off” because of improper fundraising but she still won’t say if she’s taking a cut of the proceeds.
Melania’s Fundraiser Rescheduled After Charity Exposed As Non-Existent
Credit: DonkeyHotey
By NewsHound EllenMarch 5, 2022

A New York Times article called, “Melania Trump Event Called Off After Officials Question Fund-Raising,” has gotten under the skin of the former first “lady” who claims to only want to help foster children.

From the Times’ March 3, 2022 article:

Mrs. Trump had announced in late January plans for what she called “Tulips & Topiaries,” a gathering at an undisclosed location in Naples, Fla., that would feature an “elaborate flower garden with tulips” and “delicious hors d’oeuvres alongside tea and bubbles.” Tickets were put on sale for as much as $50,000 for a VIP table, with the money, she said, slated to provide scholarships to children emerging from foster care.

But Whip Fundraising, a consulting firm that helped organize the event, only registered as required by the state in recent days, after Florida officials began investigating the matter.

According to a press release, the event is to benefit Fostering the Future, a Be Best initiative. C&L reported on the fact that the charity didn’t exist last month. But now, according to the Times, the event has been rescheduled from April 9 to December 22. Whip Fundraising says it is in the process of registering with the state and that the rescheduling has nothing to do with the state’s investigation.

Not surprisingly, Melania doesn’t seem to think she should bear any responsibility for profiting off promoting a charitable event not run by a legit charity. And, just like her husband would have, she made it all about herself and her victimhood. More from the Times:

“The media has created a narrative whereby I am trying to act in an illegal or unethical manner,” she wrote in a statement last month. “That portrayal is simply untrue and adversely affects the children I hope to support. Those who attack my initiatives and create the appearance of impropriety are quite literally dream killers. They have canceled the hopes and dreams of children by trying to cancel me.”

You’ll probably be shocked to learn that Melania’s touching devotion to the hopes and dreams of children seems to take second place to her pocketbook. “She declined to address whether money raised at the planned event would be used to pay her personally,” the Times reported. In its article on the matter, DailyMail.com wrote, “Melania Trump's office has consistently refused to answer questions from DailyMail.com and other news outlets about what portion of the money from her events and auctions goes to charity and what portion she keeps.”

Melania is now suggesting the reason the event was rescheduled was because of high demand:

This all comes just a month after Melania, or someone connected to her, seemed to have purchased her own NFT collection that had been put up for auction, presumably to hide the fact that nobody else wanted to pay anything close to what she wanted the record to show.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue