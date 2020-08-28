Barron Trump Is Tall, Conservatives Freak Out When Liberals Point Out This Fact

One would think that after what the Right spent years spewing about Chelsea Clinton and the Obama girls that they'd be a little less fragile when it's pointed out that Trump's 14-year-old is tall. But of course they aren't.

Any mention of silent Barron Trump, even innocuous, causes them to freak out.

Source: Hollywood Life

Once again Barron Trump has people talking about how incredibly tall he is at just 14-years-old. At the RNC, VP Mike Pence only came up to Barron’s chest when they stood together. Barron Trump had a major growth spurt from the time his dad Donald Trump, 74, became president in Jan. 2017 until now. Usually he’s seen next to his 6’3″ father coming and going from the White House, so while his tall height is noticeable, it isn’t downright startling. It was tonight at the Aug. 27 closing night of the Republican National Convention, when Trump introduced Vice President Mike Pence to the audience and everyone stood to applaud him. Barron was seated to Pence’s left and when they stood next to each other, 61-year-old Pence didn’t even come up to the 14-year-old’s shoulder level.

Some of the many tweets that pointed out the obvious.

I can’t get past the fact that Barron Trump is like 6’6” at 14 years old. he doesn’t even fit in the picture when he stands up pic.twitter.com/ysBXmKrGh0 — Matt Sullivan (@msully_94) August 28, 2020

Barron Trump is a 6 foot something white boy....he belongs on the Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/teVMhcsZH8 — Jason Lake (@jason_lake_) August 28, 2020

A couple of funny mean ones that Trump would hate if he saw them.

Why does Barron Trump look like he was sent back in time to kill his father pic.twitter.com/xq85JaqUg3 — 𝚆𝚎𝚜𝚝 🏜 (@southheastt) August 28, 2020

Barron Trump grows an inch for every lie trump tells pic.twitter.com/yFfwRdb34E — Dfama (@the_dfama) August 28, 2020

Some tweets laughing and/or sneering at the overreaction on the right.

The only thing we said about Barron trump Is that he’s tall- Get help immediately 😭 pic.twitter.com/v01QYvPNKg — 🤺 (@benjixan) August 28, 2020

Us: Saying Barron Trump is really tall and making basketball jokes.



Trump supporters: pic.twitter.com/g7tPwDHji5 — Master Schwartz (@BenChiTownKid98) August 28, 2020

The left: Barron Trump is tall.



The right: pic.twitter.com/stlaFdD6Z9 — Craig B. (@craigblitzen) August 28, 2020

And the implicit hypocrisy after what we saw with Chelsea Clinton and the Obama girls.

The right: All the shit they talked about Chelsea Clinton, Sasha and Malia Obama.



The left: Barron Trump is tall.



The right: pic.twitter.com/d1J4zn0xaw — BroadStBoss (@BroadStBoss) August 28, 2020