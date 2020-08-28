Politics
Barron Trump Is Tall, Conservatives Freak Out When Liberals Point Out This Fact

Trump's 14-year-old son towered over Mike Pence last night. That's NOT an "attack on a child."
By Ed Scarce
One would think that after what the Right spent years spewing about Chelsea Clinton and the Obama girls that they'd be a little less fragile when it's pointed out that Trump's 14-year-old is tall. But of course they aren't.

Any mention of silent Barron Trump, even innocuous, causes them to freak out.

Source: Hollywood Life

Once again Barron Trump has people talking about how incredibly tall he is at just 14-years-old. At the RNC, VP Mike Pence only came up to Barron’s chest when they stood together.

Barron Trump had a major growth spurt from the time his dad Donald Trump, 74, became president in Jan. 2017 until now. Usually he’s seen next to his 6’3″ father coming and going from the White House, so while his tall height is noticeable, it isn’t downright startling. It was tonight at the Aug. 27 closing night of the Republican National Convention, when Trump introduced Vice President Mike Pence to the audience and everyone stood to applaud him. Barron was seated to Pence’s left and when they stood next to each other, 61-year-old Pence didn’t even come up to the 14-year-old’s shoulder level.

Some of the many tweets that pointed out the obvious.

A couple of funny mean ones that Trump would hate if he saw them.

Some tweets laughing and/or sneering at the overreaction on the right.

And the implicit hypocrisy after what we saw with Chelsea Clinton and the Obama girls.

